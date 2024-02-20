DA case: Karnataka special court sets date for transfer of Jayalalithaa's jewellery to TN

Judge HA Mohan, presided over the court proceedings. Two officials from the Tamil Nadu government have been assigned to receive the jewels, and the authorities have been instructed to bring five trunks for this purpose. The Tamil Nadu government has submitted to the court that the Secretary of the Home Department and the Inspector General of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) will be present during the handover procedure.

Additionally, a videographer and photographer will also be present, and security will be provided at the city civil court on both days. It was brought to the court's attention that the Tamil Nadu government still owes a fee of Rs 5 crore for the expenses incurred in conducting the disproportionate assets case. The trial was conducted in Karnataka as per the Supreme Court's directive.

Currently, all relevant evidence is held in the Karnataka treasury under the court's custody.