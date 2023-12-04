Cyclone Michaung: Thousands of conservancy and electricity workers deployed in Chennai

The Chennai Corporation is bringing in workers from other districts in Tamil Nadu to carry out relief operations amid the cyclone-induced rains. About a thousand conservancy workers from the north zone, which includes the municipalities of Kallukurichi, Vilipuram and Vellore, will be deployed in residential areas of Chennai, to pump out the water that has entered the houses. Electricity Board (EB) workers will also be sent from other districts to restore power in many affected areas.

More than 8500 EB workers have been deployed in eight districts to handle the damages caused by Cyclone Michaung. In addition, super sucker machines from other corporations like Erode and Selam will also be brought to Chennai. The Chennai corporation has already stationed 990 giant motor pumps in arterial roads and the draining process will begin once the rain stops.

Other preparations include 350 boats kept ready for rescue operation in flooded areas, 4320 doctors on duty and 1238 tree cutting machines to take care of fallen trees. Around 725 rescue personnel from the police, fire and rescue and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have also been arranged.