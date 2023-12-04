Cyclone Michaung: 162 relief camps set up, NDRF deployed in Chennai

Nine NDRF teams consisting of 250 members have been deployed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villpuram in view of the heavy rains. Three more teams have been recruited from Bengaluru as well to help with the relief work. Apart from this, three disaster response teams from Arakkonam have also been directed to carry out rescue operations in Chennai.

It is to be noted that several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to Cyclone Michaung. As of 12.30 pm on Monday, December 4, the cyclone had intensified as a severe cyclonic storm and is 90 km northeast of the Chennai coast. It is expected to move along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Verified helpline numbers:

Chennai Corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) - 1913

Electricity - 94987 94987

Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916

Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335

LPG gas leakage - 1906

Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515

Blue cross (animal rescue) - bit.ly/bluecross-help

Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares



Ambulance - 108

Police - 100

Traffic police - 103

Childline - 1098

Women’s helpline - 181