Cyclone Michaung: 162 relief camps set up, NDRF deployed in Chennai

As Cyclone Michaung continues to bring heavy rains to Chennai city resulting in flooding in several areas, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set up relief camps and medical camps in all the zones. The GCC has also deployed the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) in the city to aid in rescue activities. According to the Corporation, 162 relief centres with capacities varying from 100 to 500 people have been opened up for the public to seek shelter.
Additionally, medical camps have been set up in 52 centres across the city.
Nine NDRF teams consisting of 250 members have been deployed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Villpuram in view of the heavy rains. Three more teams have been recruited from Bengaluru as well to help with the relief work. Apart from this, three disaster response teams from Arakkonam have also been directed to carry out rescue operations in Chennai.
It is to be noted that several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to Cyclone Michaung. As of 12.30 pm on Monday, December 4, the cyclone had intensified as a severe cyclonic storm and is 90 km northeast of the Chennai coast. It is expected to move along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh before making landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11.30 am on Tuesday.
Verified helpline numbers:
Chennai Corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) - 1913
Electricity - 94987 94987
Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916
Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335
LPG gas leakage - 1906
Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515
Blue cross (animal rescue) -
Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares
Ambulance - 108
Police - 100
Traffic police - 103
Childline - 1098
Women’s helpline - 181