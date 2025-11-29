Cyclone Ditwah nears Tamil Nadu coast; Chennai, neighbouring districts lashed by rain

Cyclonic storm Ditwah, intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, continued its northward movement at a speed of eight kilometres an hour during the past six hours and was positioned about 430 kilometres south of Chennai at 2.30 am on Saturday, November 29.

As the system advanced, Chennai and its neighbouring districts woke up to widespread rainfall, with moderate showers reported across several pockets of the city and cloudy skies persisting since early morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department's 7.30 am bulletin, Ditwah is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards across coastal Sri Lanka and re-emerge over the southwest Bay of Bengal, heading towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30.

The system is forecast to intensify further as it approaches the coastline, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and turbulent sea conditions.

In view of the worsening weather, a red alert has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, along with Puducherry.

An orange alert has been sounded for Chennai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts, as well as the Karaikal region.

Since dawn, Tiruvallur district has received notable rainfall, particularly in Ponneri, Minjur, Pulicat, Thachur, Cholavaram, Puzhal and several parts of Gummidipoondi, with steady showers continuing through the morning.

The IMD has reiterated its advisory to fishermen, urging them not to venture into the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, and the south Andhra Pradesh coast till December 1.

Fishermen currently at sea have been advised to avoid these regions, as well as the southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep–Maldives area, and the Kerala coast, as of November 30.

Squally winds of 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, are already being experienced along parts of the coast.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up further, strengthening into gale-force winds of 70–80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph between the morning of November 29 and the morning of November 30.

Conditions are likely to ease gradually, returning to squally winds of 50–60 kmph by December 1. The sea remains rough to very rough, with conditions expected to escalate to very rough to high till November 30.

A gradual improvement is likely from December 1, though seas will continue to remain rough. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert, follow local advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel as Cyclone Ditwah advances towards the coast.