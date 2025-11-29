Cyclone Ditwah disrupts life in TN's Ramanathapuram, rail services suspended

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The advancing Cyclone Ditwah threw life out of gear along Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram coast on Saturday, unleashing high tides, strong winds, and persistent rain that disrupted transport networks, damaged fishing infrastructure, and forced the evacuation of vulnerable coastal residents.

With wind speeds touching 65–70 kmph along the coastline, Southern Railway suspended all train operations on the Pamban sea bridge as a precautionary safety measure.

Trains from Chennai, Kanyakumari, and Madurai bound for Rameswaram were halted at Mandapam, where government buses were arranged to ferry passengers to the island. Services originating from Rameswaram will also operate from Mandapam until conditions improve. Railway officials said operations across the sea bridge would resume only after wind velocity drops below danger levels, ensuring structural safety. Across Rameswaram, Mandapam and Pamban, continuous rain and powerful gusts battered the coast, leaving fishermen scrambling to save their boats from rough seas. The district recorded an average rainfall of 2 cm by Friday afternoon. In Rameswaram harbour, a mechanised fishing boat broke free from its anchor and drifted ashore at Serankottai due to the turbulent waves. Coastal erosion intensified along vulnerable stretches, dragging several country boats into the water. Fishermen braved the harsh weather to retrieve the drifting vessels and secure them. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who reviewed the preparedness in the fishing hamlets, said that although rainfall remained moderate, the strong winds posed a significant threat. "The coastal areas are witnessing winds of 50–70 kmph. Considering safety, about 40 residents from the fishing settlement in Dhanushkodi have been relocated to the government school in Rameswaram," he said. He added that teams have been deployed across coastal villages, and evacuations will be expanded if there is sea surge or heavy downpour. Officials have suspended tourist entry to Dhanushkodi until further notice to avoid any mishaps along the vulnerable shoreline. Police barricaded Pudu Road and turned back visitors attempting to reach the tip of the island town. As Cyclone Ditwah continues its northward path over the Bay of Bengal, district authorities remain on high alert, monitoring sea conditions, vulnerable settlements, and transport routes to minimise risks to residents and travellers.