CV Shanmugam makes sexist jibe while attacking DMK’s ‘Ungal Kanavai’ scheme

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Rajya Sabha MP and former Minister CV Shanmugam has come under fire for yet another derogatory remark about women, made during a protest against the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the AIADMK, held protests across the state accusing the DMK of presiding over a breakdown in law and order, and allowing crimes against women and drug peddling to increase.

At one such protest in Villupuram, Shanmugam said, “Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. But this man [MK Stalin] has gone further and told us, ‘You dream, I will fulfil it’. I want Nayanthara — will he fulfil my dream? If I say, ‘Get Nayanthara married to me’, will he get it done?”

Shanmugam was referring to the DMK government’s ‘Ungal Kanavai Sollungal’ (Tell Us Your Dreams) scheme, which invites citizens to share their aspirations. The initiative is aimed at gathering public input so the government can formulate a roadmap for Tamil Nadu’s development based on people’s expectations.

This is not the first time Shanmugam has made controversial remarks. In October 2025, speaking at a booth agents’ meeting in Villupuram, he criticised the culture of election freebies.

“Pongal will end, and the Assembly election date will be announced soon. We have only three or four months left. Many announcements will come — free mixies, grinders, goats, cows, and why not, even a wife per person? If you vote, they'll give them for free,” he had said.

He had also reportedly remarked that Chief Minister MK Stalin was capable of making such promises because he is the son of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Reacting strongly, Minister Thirumigu Geetha Jeevan accused Shanmugam of “demeaning women” and alleged that the AIADMK harbours “perversity and malice” towards women.