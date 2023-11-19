Cricket World Cup Final: IND vs AUS screenings in Chennai’s Marina, Besant Nagar beaches

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) are live telecasting the cricket world cup final game between India and Australia, from 2pm on Sunday, November 19. “Join us at the SDAT Fan Park in Marina Beach and Besant Nagar Beach to witness the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals between #IndiaVsAustralia . Experience the thrill of the game live on the big screen, cheer for our team with fellow fans and enjoy a day of fun and excitement!” said a statement by the SDAT.

The Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand in the semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15 and qualified for the finals. India remained at the top of the points table by winning all the matches and recorded a winning streak in this tournament.