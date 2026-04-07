CPI(M) releases manifesto in poll bound Tamil Nadu, vows to abolish post of governor

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On Monday, April 6, the Tamil Nadu state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] P Shanmugam released the party’s manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, 2026. Among the party’s major promises, the CPI(M) has assured legal protection for lakhs of gig and platform workers working in Tamil Nadu.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters on Monday, Shanmugam and senior CPI(M) leaders including P Vasuki, G Ramakrishnan, and S Kannan said that rest stops with toilets for women auto drivers and gig workers would be constructed.

The party also vowed to fight ‘customary powers’ granted to governors. This assurance comes in the backdrop of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state government’s long tussle with former Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi as well as disputes with sitting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.