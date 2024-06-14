CPI(M) office in Tamil Nadu ransacked for facilitating inter-caste marriage, 8 arrested

The office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tirunelveli district, southern Tamil Nadu, was ransacked on Friday June 14. According to initial reports, the office was ransacked by members of a dominant caste after the party had helped with an inter-caste marriage between a girl from their community and a Dalit man on Thursday.

The police arrested 8 people including the family members of the girl on Friday.

According to media reports, Madan belonging to the Arunthathiyar caste (classified as Scheduled Caste) from Palayamgottai in and Dhakshayini from Pillai community (classified as Forward Caste) from Perumalpuram were in love for six years. Since the girl’s family was allegedly disapproving of their inter-caste marriage, the CPI(M) came forward and aided the couple. They had arranged for a self respect marriage along with the help of the Untouchability Eradication Front on Thursday.

Following their wedding, Dhakshayini’s family seem to have ransacked the CPI(M) office. The police reached the party office soon. In videos that are being circulated on social media, the family of Dhakshayini can be seen breaking doors, crying and arguing with the party functionaries and the police.