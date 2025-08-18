CPI(M) criticises VCK chief Thirumavalavan over stance on permanent sanitation jobs

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], on Monday, August 18, criticised the remarks made by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan opposing the permanency of sanitation jobs for Dalits.

Speaking to the media, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said that contract workers are legally entitled to permanent jobs after 240 days of work, but this has not been implemented in many sectors for years.

“Thirumavalavan's remarks regarding the job permanency of sanitation workers’ jobs is totally unfair. Job permanency is a legitimate and legal demand that has been consistently raised by workers and labour unions”, he said.

The CPI(M) leader’s statement came in response to Thirumavalavan's recent speech delivered during his 63rd birthday celebrations in Chennai.

At the event, Thirumavalavan said that while the demand for permanent government jobs may appear fair, it reinforces the notion that those who clean human waste, drains, and garbage should remain in such work.

“As a student of Dr Ambedkar, we cannot say that. In fact, we must oppose it. Supporting the demand just because they are Dalits is a very traditional way of thinking. Our demand must be to rescue them from this occupation. Around the world, technology has replaced manual scavenging and sanitation work. That must be our direction,” he said.