CPI and VCK ask TN Guv to invite Vijay to take oath and then prove majority

As the Governor continues to delay a decision on government formation in Tamil Nadu, parties including the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have urged him to invite Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to take oath as chief minister and allow him to prove his majority on the Assembly floor.

The Tamil Nadu State Committee of the Communist Party of India (CPI), issued a strongly worded press statement from their Chennai headquarters, demanding that the Governor act within constitutional boundaries.

The statement said that voters had not delivered a clear verdict enabling any single party to form a government on its own, but the results had spoken in one significant way: the TVK had won 108 seats, making it "the single largest party by seat count."

Vijay had already visited the Governor twice and formally staked his claim to power. But the Governor continues to press the party to prove its majority even before being sworn in — a demand the CPI called flatly unacceptable. The party said that the Governor was constitutionally obligated to give TVK "an opportunity to prove its majority on the floor of the House," not before the Governor.

The statement invoked the weight of legal precedent, pointing to the Supreme Court's landmark SR Bommai ruling — a case that had long settled the question of how far a Governor's discretionary power could reach. That judgement, along with several others, the CPI argued, made the Governor's position constitutionally untenable.

The release closed with a direct appeal, urging the Governor to "respect the spirit of the Constitution and Supreme Court judgements".

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also said that the people have chosen TVK as the single largest party and therefore, Vijay must be allowed to take oath. “But the Governor is yet to make a decision, leaving room for confusion. This is unacceptable.”

"The people of Tamil Nadu are becoming suspicious that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are applying political pressure to cause this anti-democratic delay," The Youth Congress said in a statement. "The Governor must respect the democratic decision of the people and invite the party with the largest majority to form the government," they added.

They also warned that if the TVK is not invited to form the government soon the Youth Congress would “Lead a massive protest and besiege the Governor’s home."

The CPI(M) has also issued a statement saying, "The BJP has been pursuing a strategy of acting against the Constitution through the Governor in order to fulfill its own political agenda. In continuation of this, the Tamil Nadu Governor has been delaying without inviting him to assume office. This is unacceptable."

"Therefore, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly urges the Tamil Nadu Governor to immediately invite Mr C Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam — which has won as the single largest party with no one else staking claim to form the government — to assume office without further delay."