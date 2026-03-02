Congress seeks 33 seats from DMK as Tamil Nadu alliance talks continue

Amid the ongoing negotiations over seat sharing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress has reportedly demanded around 35 seats from its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Earlier, they were pressing for 45 seats. So far, the Congress has been assured one Rajya Sabha seat, according to reports.

The DMK has offered the Congress 25 Assembly seats — the same number it was allotted in the 2021 elections — but the party has not agreed to the proposal.

As per a report in the New Indian Express , the part has sought at least 33 seats from the DMK

Meanwhile, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have each been allotted two seats as negotiations continue within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. The IUML’s allocation is one seat fewer than the three constituencies it contested in 2021.

Speaking to ANI, Girish Chodankar, the Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu, said that an hour-long meeting was held between the seat-sharing committees of the two parties on Sunday, March 1. He stated that the offer of 25 seats was unacceptable and emphasised that the Congress is a long-standing ally of the DMK that has made concessions in the past. He said it was now the DMK’s turn to reciprocate.

Talks with other alliance partners are set to continue on Monday, March 2, including discussions with smaller parties such as the Mukkulathor Puli Padai, Kongu Ilaingar Peravai, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

These smaller parties are expected to contest under the DMK’s “Rising Sun” symbol. In September 2025, the Election Commission of India derecognised the symbols of 42 minor parties in Tamil Nadu for failing to contest elections under them for six consecutive years. In the 2021 Assembly elections as well, parties such as the MMK and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi had contested under the DMK’s symbol.