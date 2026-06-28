Congress rejigs Tamil Nadu unit, appoints Manickam Tagore as state president

The Congress on Saturday, June 27, appointed Lok Sabha Whip and three-time Virudhunagar MP B Manickam Tagore as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), replacing K Selvaperunthagai in a significant organisational reshuffle that reflects the party high command's bid to reset its strategy in Tamil Nadu following the recent Assembly election.

The leadership change comes amid growing differences within the state unit over the Congress' political direction and alliance strategy.

Party sources said a section of Tamil Nadu leaders, backed by senior functionaries in New Delhi, had expressed dissatisfaction with Selvaperunthagai's leadership, paving the way for Tagore's elevation.

A seasoned parliamentarian, Tagore is regarded as one of the Congress' prominent leaders from Tamil Nadu and is considered close to senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the party's organisational structure as it prepares for future electoral battles.

Tagore had emerged as one of the earliest Congress leaders to advocate an alliance with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the recently concluded Assembly election.

He publicly argued that the Congress should explore a political realignment and also called for a larger share of seats and participation in government, remarks that reportedly created friction with the DMK, which then headed the state's INDIA bloc alliance.

In contrast, Selvaperunthagai consistently backed the continuation of the Congress' alliance with the DMK and opposed any move towards a tie-up with the TVK.

The differing positions exposed sharp divisions within the state Congress over the party's future course.

The timing of Selvaperunthagai's removal has also drawn attention.

It came a day after he criticised Chief Minister Vijay over a gesture directed at DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He also attacked the state government, in which the Congress is a coalition partner, alleging administrative shortcomings.

Political observers believe Tagore's appointment signals the Congress high command's intention to reorganise the party in Tamil Nadu while reassessing its political strategy and relationships with alliance partners.