Congress names Praveen Chakravarty for Rajya Sabha seat allotted by TVK

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The Congress party on Thursday, June 4, announced senior leader Praveen Chakravarty as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bye-election from Tamil Nadu, days after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) allotted the vacant seat to its alliance partner.

The bye-election was announced following the resignation of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C Ve Shanmugam from the Upper House after he was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly from Mailam constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Praveen Chakravarty currently serves as the chairperson of the All India Professionals’ Congress and is a member of the Congress party’s national leadership.

The announcement comes a day after All India Congress Committee (AICC) Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar met Chief Minister Vijay in Chennai. Chakravarty is expected to file his nomination on June 5.

Following the announcement, Chakravarty thanked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Vijay for reposing faith in him.

In a post on social media, he described his selection as the first MP candidature of the TVK-led “Tamil Nadu Social Justice Progressive Alliance”, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

He said he also would strive to be a “courageous, loyal and honest voice” for the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.

According to the election schedule, nominations can be filed until June 8, while polling for the Rajya Sabha seat is scheduled to be held on June 18.