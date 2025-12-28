Congress leader questions TN finances, triggers sharp DMK response

A social media post by Congress leader Praveen Chakaravarthy disputing the DMK’s claims regarding Tamil Nadu’s financial health has snowballed into a major political controversy, triggering sharp reactions from DMK leaders and drawing the BJP into the fray.

Praveen Chakaravathy, who is the chairperson of the All India Professionals' Congress, posted data comparing Tamil Nadu’s debt levels with Uttar Pradesh. Questioning the DMK’s governance record, he described the situation as “alarming”.

Praveen said that while Uttar Pradesh’s debt was nearly double Tamil Nadu’s in 2010, Tamil Nadu has now slipped into a worse position, with debt touching Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

Reacting to this, former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, “Falsehoods come effortlessly to the DMK and especially to the Gopalapuram family, who have earned a PhD in lying.”

Describing Praveen’s remarks as “rare public criticism” from an ally within the INDIA bloc, Annamalai added, “The bigger question, however, is: what’s really brewing between the DMK and the Congress? The public spatting of the UPA era appears to be making a comeback.”

DMK leaders and supporters countered the criticism by defending the state’s borrowing practices.

Congress MP for Karur Jothimani argued saying, “Tamil Nadu is one of the top states in the country in education, healthcare, industrial investment, social justice, urban infrastructure and effective welfare delivery. Uttar Pradesh still struggles on most human development indicators while promoting a “bulldozer raj” model instead of institutional governance.”

Jothimani added, “Debt must be seen along with outcomes. Tamil Nadu’s borrowings have been used to build schools, hospitals, public transport, power capacity, social security and long-term infrastructure investments that strengthen growth and human capital.”

The online spat between Praveen and the DMK betrays the tension within the alliance. It is now well-known that a faction within the Congress wants the party to break away from their alliance with the DMK and consider new possibilities such as joining hands with actor Vijay’s TVK.

Praveen’s direct criticism of the DMK came days after All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar demanded a greater role for the Congress in the state government and hinted that the DMK should allocate more seats to the party in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Backing Chodankar’s remarks, Praveen Chakaravathy wrote on X that it marked a significant shift in the party’s approach. “AICC Incharge for TN @girishgoaINC reiterates categorically that ‘the Congress party will present its own vision for Tamil Nadu, give our guarantees to Tamil voters and implement them by sharing power and being part of the government for the first time in six decades.’”

As TNM reported on December 23, the Congress has decided to “play hardball” in Tamil Nadu, with sections of the party leadership lobbying for alternative political strategies.

The DMK’s annoyance with Praveen Chakaravathy also stems from the fact that he met Vijay in Chennai on December 5. This meeting created confusion regarding the status of the alliance, leaving the DMK miffed.