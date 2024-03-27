Congress announces full list of Lok Sabha candidates from Tamil Nadu

The Congress party in Tamil Nadu has announced its full list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. The Congress party which is in alliance with the DMK is contesting from 9 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat.

According to the latest list released on Tuesday, March 26, sitting MP Karti Chidambaram will again contest from Sivaganga. Senior Congress leader Jothimani will contest from Karur. Party whip Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar. Vijay Vasanth who is the son of late businessman and Congress leader H Vasanthkumar will be contesting from Kanniyakumari. Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil will be contesting in elections for the first time. He will be contesting in the Tiruvallur constituency. Sasikanth had previously headed the party’s election war room. He joined the Congress in 2020 after resigning from the IAS in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The other Congress candidates are MK Vishnuprasad from Cuddalore, R Sudha from Mayiladuthurai, Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli and K Gopinath from Krishnagiri. In Puducherry sitting MP V Vaithilingam will contest again.