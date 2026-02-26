Comrade Nallakannu: A life of solidarity with workers, agrarian reform and Left unity

In 1995, four villagers were brutally murdered in the then VO Chidambaranar district of Tamil Nadu — now Thoothukudi. Among them was Annasamy, the 84-year-old father-in-law of R Nallakannu, who was serving as the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Annasamy was killed in his sleep in Maruthanvalavu village.

At the time, southern Tamil Nadu was engulfed in intense caste violence, particularly between the Pallars, a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and the Maravars, a land-owning caste categorised as Other Backward Class (OBC). Annasamy was from the Maravar community.

Over a decade, nearly 400 lives were lost and extensive property damage occurred, marking a painful chapter in the state’s history.

When he was approached for comment, Nallakannu declined to politicise the personal tragedy and instead urged restraint in reporting. Rather than attending to the funeral rites immediately, he travelled from Chennai to participate in a peace march in riot-affected villages.

In later interactions, he never expressed bitterness over the incident. This quiet dignity defined the man widely known as Comrade RNK — respected across political and ideological divides.

The end of a political era

Nallakannu, a veteran freedom fighter and lifelong Communist, passed away on February 25 at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was 101 years old. His death signified the end of a remarkable political era in Tamil Nadu — an era shaped by leaders whose public lives were marked by sacrifice, ideological clarity, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

He was regarded as one of the state’s oldest Communist veterans, second only to his contemporary and comrade N Sankaraiah, who passed away in 2023 also at the age of 101.

Born on December 26, 1925—the same year the CPI was founded—Nallakannu’s life paralleled the history of the party itself. In 2025, centenary celebrations were held for both the party and the leader.

Hailing from the temple town of Srivaikuntam, Nallakannu was born to farmers Ramasamy and Karuppayi. He completed his schooling locally and pursued intermediate studies in Madurai but did not complete his college education, having been drawn into the freedom movement during his youth.

Inspired by nationalist fervour and the Swadeshi movement led by VO Chidambaram Pillai in Thoothukudi, he began public service early. During a strike at Harvey Mills, he and his friends collected rice from households to distribute among striking workers — an early sign of his lifelong solidarity.

Fighting for agrarian reform and workers’ rights

Though he initially campaigned for the Indian National Congress (INC) in provincial elections, Nallakannu’s ideological orientation evolved.

Influenced by the writings of Subramania Bharathi and concerned about persistent caste and class inequalities, he grew disillusioned with what he perceived as the Congress party’s shift toward administrative power rather than social transformation.

In 1944, he joined the CPI, aligning himself with the emerging Communist movement that championed agrarian reform and workers’ rights.

He became deeply involved in agricultural labourers’ struggles, working alongside leaders such as Sahajanand Saraswati under the banner of the Kisan Sabha.

The movement sought abolition of the zamindari system and improved conditions for farm workers. In Tamil Nadu’s delta and southern districts, these efforts significantly strengthened demands for minimum wages and land reforms.

A commitment to Left unity

The CPI’s growing influence unsettled the ruling Congress government. Following the party’s ban in 1948, Nallakannu was arrested in 1949 for organising a “land to the tiller” agitation and charged in the “Nellai conspiracy” case.

The Nellai conspiracy or Tirunelveli conspiracy primarily targeted Communist leaders who were mobilising workers against zamindars and advocating militant land reforms in Tirunelveli district.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and endured severe custodial torture. After seven years in prison, he was released in 1956.

The split in the CPI during the 1960s was a profound moment for him. While several prominent leaders, including P Ramamurti and R Umanath, joined the breakaway CPI(M), Nallakannu remained with the CPI. He believed firmly in the importance of Left unity in addressing poverty and social oppression in India.

Known for his simplicity, he consistently wore white khadi attire and lived modestly. As State Secretary of the CPI for 13 years, he maintained strong grassroots connections, prioritising public issues and protest movements over personal political ambition.

Although he contested elections—including the 1999 Coimbatore parliamentary seat against CP Radhakrishnan and an Assembly seat from Ambasamudram—he was never elected.

Grassroots leadership and personal integrity

Beyond electoral politics, Nallakannu remained an activist at heart. In the 1980s, he led a padayatra from Kanyakumari to Chennai demanding accountability in the Bofors scandal.

At the age of 95, he personally argued before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against illegal sand mining in the Thamirabarani river, undertaking a prolonged fast that contributed to a judicial ban on mining activities.

He never sought wealth or privilege but lived in a modest state-allotted residence in Chennai, supported by a small party stipend and his wife’s pension.

Awards and monetary honours were frequently donated—to public causes or to his party. In 2022, he received the Thagaisaal Tamilar award from the state government and donated the prize money along with his freedom fighter’s pension to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Earlier, he was honoured with the Ambedkar Award by then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Colleagues and contemporaries across party lines consistently praised his integrity, humility, and compassion for the marginalised. His deep knowledge of Tamil Nadu’s socio-political history and his unwavering belief in social equality inspired generations of activists.

In an era often characterised by political opportunism, Nallakannu embodied austerity and principled commitment. He remained optimistic about India’s ability to overcome division and discord. Ironically, despite decades of service to the marginalised, he was never elected to legislative office.

A final act of public service

In keeping with his lifelong dedication to public welfare, he donated his body for medical research. He is survived by his two daughters. His wife, Ranjitham, a retired teacher, predeceased him.

Comrade Nallakannu’s life remains a testament to moral courage, ideological steadfastness, and enduring hope in the pursuit of social justice.

Amir Hyder Khan is a Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) student at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. He has a growing interest in history, society, and public discourse.

Views expressed are the author’s own.