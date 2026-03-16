Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police arrested for harassing woman officer

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T Senthil Kumar (54), the Commandant of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) IV Battalion, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, in Coimbatore for allegedly sexually harassing a woman police officer.

The accused had already been placed under suspension in February following an inquiry into complaints against him.

According to reports, the woman officer had initially submitted complaints to senior officials in December 2025 and January 2026, alleging sexual harassment by Senthil Kumar.

The complaints were subsequently referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for inquiry. The committee conducted an investigation led by a woman officer holding the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Following the inquiry, the ICC recommended disciplinary action against Senthil Kumar.

Acting on the recommendation, the Tamil Nadu Home Department placed the officer under suspension under Rule 17(e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.

The suspension order, issued on February 12, stated that placing the officer under suspension was necessary in the public interest.

After the suspension order was issued, the woman police officer filed a formal complaint at the Coimbatore South All Women Police Station on March 12.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. Senthil Kumar was summoned for questioning as part of the probe.

Following a preliminary inquiry and questioning, he was arrested on Saturday. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Senthil Kumar has been lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. Two special teams have been formed to continue the investigation into the case.