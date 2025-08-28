Coimbatore schools told not to demand fees from students under RTE quota

The Directorate of Matriculation Education has directed private schools in Coimbatore to stop collecting fees from students admitted under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, from economically weaker sections (EWS).

The order follows complaints from parents that several private schools in the district were demanding fees from students entitled to exemptions under the RTE Act. The law mandates that 25% of seats in private schools be reserved for children from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Under the scheme, the Union and state governments share the reimbursement of fees in a 60:40 ratio. However, due to a standoff between the Union government and the Tamil Nadu government, after the Union insisted that the state adopt the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, funds under the RTE scheme have not been released for the past four years. In response, the Tamil Nadu government has not opened the online portal for RTE admissions this year, prompting several private schools to demand fees from parents.

Acting on complaints, the district administration instructed private schools to immediately stop collecting fees from RTE students. District Education Officers have also been asked to monitor private schools to ensure compliance.

In May, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking the release of Rs 2,151.59 crore in education funds due to the state over the past four years under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. The state urged the court to expedite the matter before the academic year began in June, but the Supreme Court ruled that the plea was not urgent.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Madras High Court directed the state government to begin RTE admissions, stating that RTE reimbursements form only a part of SSA funds. The court also clarified that delays in Union government disbursements could not be cited as grounds to halt admissions. Additionally, it directed the Union government to fulfil its responsibility of contributing 60% of funds under the RTE scheme.

Despite these directions, the RTE admissions portal has not yet been opened for this academic year.