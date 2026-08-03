Coimbatore North railway station Hindi signboard removed after defacement

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A newly installed Hindi signboard at Coimbatore North Railway Station was removed by railway authorities after it was defaced with black paint in the early hours of Sunday, August 2, prompting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to launch an investigation and book two persons under provisions of the Railways Act. A protest announced by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) against the prominence of the Hindi signage was later withdrawn following the removal of the boards.

The signboards, installed a few weeks ago as part of renovation works carried out under the Amrit Bharat scheme, displayed the station name separately in Tamil, Hindi and English. Images of the newly installed signage circulated widely on social media, with demands that the station name be displayed in Tamil, English and Hindi at the same location while retaining Tamil in prominence.

The RPF booked two persons under three sections of the Railways Act after the incident. RPF sources said two men, allegedly members of the Aathi Thamizhar Peravai, trespassed onto the terrace of the station porch through a staircase around 1.40 am on Sunday. One of them allegedly smeared paint on the Hindi lettering while the other photographed the act. Videos and photographs of the incident later circulated on social media.

The two persons also allegedly caused minor damage to railway property while climbing to the terrace.

The police said , “Meanwhile, around midnight, an unidentified person came with black paint and poured it over the Hindi lettering on the newly installed signboard, before fleeing the scene.”

Railway police and RPF personnel reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation.

An RPF officer said, “We have identified one of the persons involved in the act from videos. Efforts are on to identify the other and initiate further action against them.”

Railway authorities removed the defaced front-facing Hindi signboard on Sunday morning. The Tamil and English boards installed on either side of the porch were also removed.

Following the removal of the signage, TPDK withdrew its planned protest against the installation of the Hindi board, according to both copies.