Coimbatore: Man flings petrol bombs at woman’s home for saying ‘no’

In a horrifying misogynistic attack in Coimbatore district, a man flung petrol bombs into the home of a woman who cut off ties with him after discovering his criminal past. CCTV footage from the house shows two men on two bikes stop briefly in front of the gate before throwing the petrol bombs into the verandah.
The prime accused, Karthik (alias) Mariappan, knew the woman from her college days. After she found out that there are at least 31 cases pending against him, she refused to continue a relationship with him.
In retaliation, Karthik, along with three of his friends, attacked her residence.
They are also alleged to have abused the woman’s father in foul language and issued death threats.
In the CCTV footage, the first bike can be seen arriving before the gate. The man on the pillion flings in a petrol bomb, which lands on the verandah where a scooter and a cycle are parked. The bike drives off. The next bike arrives seconds later and the more petrol bombs are thrown while a fire blazes on the verandah.
Startled voices and an alarmed child can be heard in the background. As the blaze worsens, an elderly man can be seen running into the compound to move the parked two-wheelers. The scooter’s wheel is seen to be on fire too, while others rush in to douse the flames. No injuries have been reported so far.
Based on a police complaint submitted by the woman’s father, Thondamuthur police have registered an FIR and are attempting to trace the accused who are currently absconding. CCTV footage from nearby areas show the accused carrying two plastic bottles filled with petrol and purchasing multiple bottles of beer.
Further investigation is currently underway.