Coimbatore: Man flings petrol bombs at woman’s home for saying ‘no’

In a horrifying misogynistic attack in Coimbatore district, a man flung petrol bombs into the home of a woman who cut off ties with him after discovering his criminal past. CCTV footage from the house shows two men on two bikes stop briefly in front of the gate before throwing the petrol bombs into the verandah.

The prime accused, Karthik (alias) Mariappan, knew the woman from her college days. After she found out that there are at least 31 cases pending against him, she refused to continue a relationship with him.

In retaliation, Karthik, along with three of his friends, attacked her residence.

They are also alleged to have abused the woman’s father in foul language and issued death threats.

In the CCTV footage, the first bike can be seen arriving before the gate. The man on the pillion flings in a petrol bomb, which lands on the verandah where a scooter and a cycle are parked. The bike drives off. The next bike arrives seconds later and the more petrol bombs are thrown while a fire blazes on the verandah.