‘Coimbatore ill-prepared for monsoon’: Rainwater enters homes and shops

Meenakshi, who also works at a utility store on the same road, added that rainwater mixed with sewage water on November 1, flooding her workplace. “We pay a rent of Rs 80,000 for this shop and because of this flooding situation, we have suffered a loss of Rs 50,000 this week. How can we sustain our business? So many children and youngsters use these roads every day and they definitely are at the risk of diseases caused by mosquitoes due to stagnation,” Meenakshi said.

Between November 1 and 2, Coimbatore received 426.6mm of rainfall, and visuals show water entering the multiplex Broadway Cinemas, after a severe downpour on November 1. In several residential areas, water entered houses located on the ground floor.

Sagaya Mary, a resident of Krishnaswamy Nagar in Ramanathapuram told TNM that this has been recurring since 2022. “Last monsoon, when severe inundation on the Vinayakar Koil street led to the flooding of our house, we raised a complaint with the MLA. Corporation workers came and started Storm Water Drain (SWD) work but they have left it incomplete. They dug at the corner of the street and the hole hasn’t even been closed by the officials since.” On Wednesday, November 1, water entered Sagaya Mary’s house again. “We raised a complaint and now they have started some work again,” she added.

Dinesh Raja, another resident told TNM that though taxes have been increased for residents of the Coimbatore city over the last decade, they are not being spent rightly. “So many crores were diverted for the smart city project to develop spaces meant for entertainment such as the race course. But basic needs like a storm water drain to avoid water stagnation don’t seem to be a priority,” he said.