Coimbatore govt hospital doctor molested even as protests rage over Kolkata rape-murder

Even as protests rage across the country against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, another woman doctor in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore was molested on the hospital premises. According to reports, the survivor is a woman house surgeon working at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. The incident is reported to have occurred on August 14. A man now identified as Mayank Galar is accused of undressing himself in the vicinity of the survivor and then attempting to assault her.

Reports said that the survivor pushed her attacker to the ground and ran for help. According to Mint, the attempted assault occurred when the doctor was at the hospital parking lot, preparing to leave on her two-wheeler. After she ran to her colleagues for help, the other house surgeons alerted the hospital security guards who caught the man in the casualty ward around 1 am.

According to reports, 25-year-old Mayank is from Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested by the B4 Race Course police after the security guards apprehended him. An FIR was filed based on the complaint of the resident medical officer of the hospital. So far it is unclear if Mayank is a hospital staff member or a patient or just an outsider who attempted to attack the survivor.

Times of India reported that 150 house surgeons protested in front of the dean’s office in solidarity with the survivor and with the Kolkata rape and murder victim. A house surgeon reportedly told TOI that though CCTV is installed at the site of the incident, it allegedly does not function. The house surgeon is also reported to have said that bathroom facilities are limited at the hospital and many times doctors are forced to go all the way back to their hostels to use the facilities.