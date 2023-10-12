Coimbatore businessman ‘Lottery’ Martin’s offices, house raided by I-T officials

Income Tax officials have been conducting raids in the house and office of Coimbatore-based businessman Santiago Martin aka ‘Lottery’ Martin since the morning of Thursday, October 12. Four of his properties under the scanner include his house in Thudiyalur, Martin Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, his corporate office Martin Groups of Companies and Institutions, and his lottery office in Gandhipuram.

While the sale and purchase of lottery tickets have been banned in most parts of the country, some states like Sikkim, Kerala, and West Bengal allow it within certain limits. Martin is a significant contributor to the sale of lottery tickets in these states.

According to reports, around 10 Income Tax officials are conducting searches at Martin’s properties with heavy security. Income Tax officials have told the press that the details of the documents seized would be revealed only after the raids were completed.