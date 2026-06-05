CM Vijay launches 436 schemes across Tamil Nadu in first cabinet meeting

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The first of Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's cabinet on Friday, June 5, outlined a vision of 436 projects and schemes under the banner of 'Vetri Tamizhagam Vision Document'. The document lists several poll promises made by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The vision document is broadly divided into 10 “pillars” based on sections of the Tirukkural, such as Aram, Porul, and Inbam, and further classified into 54 sub-pillars.

According to the report, the pillars include Tamil identity and pride, dignified living and social security, women’s welfare, youth welfare, welfare of farmers, agricultural labourers and fishermen, world-class education, prosperous Tamil Nadu, healthcare and environment, world-class infrastructure, and people’s government through honest and transparent governance.

After the cabinet meeting, Electricity Minister Nirmal Kumar told the media objectives and implementation of targets for each department have been clearly defined: 35 departments divided amongst 436 projects and schemes.

He also stated that ministers are assigned to work with departmental secretaries to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) to ensure that schemes are properly executed within the deadlines.

Nirmal Kumar further stated that the 436 schemes would be monitored and implemented by the Department of Special Programme Implementation, which ensures effective coordination among departments and periodic review of progress.

Replying to the media on the construction of the Mekedatu dam project, Nirmal Kumar said the government will oppose the project through “legal action”. He also told reporters that there was no discussion in the cabinet about the proposed greenfield airport in Parandur.

The minister added that the incumbent government aims for a drug-free society by taking strict measures to curb narcotic drug abuse and the sale of gutka, sealing around more than 700 shops that sell it illegally, as informed by the Prohibition and Exercise Department minister, K Vignesh.

"The Chief Minister had instructed ministers to work towards fulfilling the poll promises made during the elections through specific targets outlined in the vision document and ensured clean and accountable governance,” the minister said in his press address.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM