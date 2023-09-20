CM Stalin welcomes Women’s Reservation Bill, demands reservation for BCs and MBCs

A day after the Narendra Modi-led Union Government tabled the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the DMK welcomes the bill. Stalin also urged the Union government to consider the demand for reservation of women from Backward Classes (BC) and Most Backward Classes (MBC). However, the Tamil Nadu CM raised questions over the timing of presenting the bill and the delimitation exercise that the BJP government is set to undertake before bringing the bill into effect.

Referring to article 334A which says that the reservation for women will only come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken, he said that the pending decadal census has no guarantee of being held soon, thereby increasing the uncertainty of when the women’s reservation bill will come into effect, he said. He also highlighted that the exercise might reduce the political representation from the South and referred to delimitation as “a knife hanging over Tamil Nadu and South India.”

“The unjust attempt to deceive politically conscious Tamil Nadu should be nipped in the bud,” Stalin said, asking for an assurance from PM Narendra Modi to this effect.