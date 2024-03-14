CM Stalin wants Ponmudy to be re-inducted to cabinet, Guv Ravi stalls move

Later, on the same day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought an appointment from Ravi to administer the swearing-in for Ponmudy on Wednesday or Thursday. However, Ravi stalled the move and asked whether it was legally appropriate to re-induct Ponmudy when his conviction and sentence got an interim stay and were not set aside by the apex court. As per reports , Ravi sought a legal opinion on this matter from experts. Early morning on March 14, Ravi went to Delhi on a three-day planned visit. This move is likely to further delay reinstating Ponmudy into the cabinet.



In 2011, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a case against Ponmudy and his wife Visalakshi. The charges against them were that the couple amassed wealth disproportionate to their source of income when Ponmudy was the minister of higher education and mines in the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011.