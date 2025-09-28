CM Stalin visits Karur stampede victims, refuses to make ‘political’ comments

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who rushed to Karur to meet the victims of the stampede on Sunday, September 28, confirmed that 39 people have died so far. Among the deceased were 14 men, 17 women, four boys and five girls. Another 59 persons – 26 men and 25 women – are injured, he said. The deceased had participated in the rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay.

“This is an unprecedented incident. This should never happen again,” Stalin said. “To the deceased, I pay my condolences with a heavy heart. I do not know how to console the distraught families.”

The Chief Minister took a flight at 1 am from Chennai and visited the Karur Government Hospital. While extending his condolences, he refused to make any political comments. “We have formed a Commission of Inquiry under retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. The Commission will fully probe the matter and reveal its findings. Before this, I will not make any political comments. After the Commission’s findings, we will take appropriate action,” he said.

Stalin added that he learnt about the tragedy around 7.45 pm while in a meeting with officials. “I immediately contacted Karur MLA Senthil Balaji and inquired if the incident was true. I directed him to visit the hospital and oversee rescue efforts. I also contacted the District Collector,” he said.

After learning about fatalities, Stalin said he instructed Minister Anbil Mahesh and the ADGP to take proactive measures. A meeting with district officials and Ministers was later convened.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

According to reports, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin cut short his foreign visit and is returning to Tamil Nadu in view of the tragedy.

Actor Vijay, meanwhile, avoided addressing the media waiting at Trichy airport on Saturday evening. Later, after returning to Chennai, he issued a statement expressing grief. “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.