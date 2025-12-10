CM Stalin to launch second phase of women's welfare initiative in Chennai

Chennai will witness the launch of the second phase of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam' on Friday, as the Tamil Nadu government moves forward with the expansion of its flagship women's welfare initiative.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will formally inaugurate the expanded phase at a grand public event to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The launch follows a recent announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that the popular cash assistance scheme for women heads of families would be extended to include more beneficiaries.

To mark the occasion, the State government is organising a special programme titled 'Vellum Thamizh Pengal' (Victorious Tamil Women), aimed at showcasing the achievements of Tamil Nadu in promoting women's empowerment through various welfare initiatives.

According to an official release, the event will feature the participation of several prominent personalities, including noted Gandhian and social activist Krishnammal Jagannathan and Paralympics medalist Thulasimathi Murugesan.

Women beneficiaries from across the State will also take part, sharing their personal experiences on how government schemes have transformed their lives.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam was announced by the Chief Minister on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on March 27, 2023.

The scheme provides direct monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to eligible women heads of families to ensure basic income security and improve household stability.

During the first phase, a total of 1,13,75,492 beneficiaries were identified and enrolled across the State, making it one of the largest women-focused income support programmes in the country.

The December 12 event will also highlight the impact of several other key welfare initiatives aimed at women and vulnerable communities. These include Vidiyal Payanam (free bus travel for women), Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (home-based healthcare), Nalam Kakkum Stalin health scheme, Thozhi Viduthigal (working women hostels), and Nannilam Magalir Nilavudamai Thittam, among others.

Government officials said the expanded phase of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam is expected to bring more eligible women under its coverage, further strengthening the State's social security framework.

The programme, they noted, reflects the government's continued focus on economic inclusion, dignity, and empowerment of women as a cornerstone of its governance agenda.