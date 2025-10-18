CM Stalin slams Union govt of ‘political bias’, raises questions on federalism

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, October 18, launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of political discrimination and undermining the federal spirit of governance. His remarks came a day after State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, during Assembly discussions on the first supplementary demands for grants, alleged that the Union government had persistently shown “political bias” against Tamil Nadu by withholding funds meant for education, welfare, and infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister said that not just Thennarasu but “people across the country” were questioning the Union government’s conduct. “I am raising some of those questions,” Stalin wrote, proceeding to pose a series of pointed queries aimed at the BJP. “After corrupt politicians join the BJP alliance, how does the washing machine make them clean?” he asked, referring to what he described as selective enforcement of corruption charges. He also questioned why “major schemes and laws of the nation are named only in Hindi and Sanskrit,” calling it a reflection of linguistic arrogance and cultural imposition.

Stalin further criticised Union Ministers for “restricting young minds by preaching unscientific superstitions,” and accused the BJP of misusing Governors in Opposition-ruled States “to create confusion and obstruct elected governments.” The Chief Minister also questioned the “Special Intensive Revision (SIR)” of electoral rolls, alleging that it was being used to “manipulate and steal votes” for the BJP’s electoral advantage.

Referring to Tamil Nadu’s archaeological discoveries, he asked why the Centre was unwilling to recognise the findings from Keeladi that establish the antiquity of iron in Tamil culture. “Why are you putting hurdles to block the Keeladi report, even after scientific verification?” he said.

Stalin also wondered whether any of these questions would be answered or whether the ruling party would “as usual, resort to spreading false propaganda through WhatsApp University.”