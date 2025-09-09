CM Stalin says Europe trip netted investments worth Rs 15,516 cr for Tamil Nadu

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin returned from his official visit to Germany and the United Kingdom, declaring the tour a “massive success” with 33 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed to attract Rs 15,516 crore in investments, expected to generate 17,613 jobs.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Stalin said 10 new companies have committed to set up industries in Tamil Nadu, while 17 existing firms will expand operations within the state. Six institutions in the sectors of higher education and small-scale industry also signed collaborative agreements. “This visit has brought the highest volume of investments compared to any of my previous foreign visits,” he said, crediting Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and officials for their efforts.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the engagements went beyond business, citing meetings with North Rhine-Westphalia Minister-President Hendrik Wüst and UK MP Catherine West. “Such partnerships are necessary to build lasting ties,” he added.

Stalin also announced that on September 11, he would inaugurate the Rs 2,000-crore Delta Electronics facility in Hosur and lay foundations for projects worth Rs 1,100 crore. An investors’ meet is also scheduled in Hosur, mirroring the Thoothukudi model, to attract further proposals.

The trip also held symbolic significance, with Stalin unveiling a portrait of social reformer Periyar at Oxford University, addressing the Self-Respect Movement centenary conference, interacting with the Tamil diaspora, and visiting memorials of leaders such as BR Ambedkar, Karl Marx, Thiruvalluvar, and Tamil scholar GU Pope.

Rejecting the criticism by the Opposition, Stalin said, “I have invested in self-respect principles and returned. Our silent revolution is ensuring that Tamil Nadu emerges number one despite boycotts.”