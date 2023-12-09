CM Stalin donates one month of his salary to relief fund, urges others to donate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that he is donating his one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) on Friday, December 8 to support the State government's fundraising for Cyclone Michaung relief operations. He urged all MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu to follow suit, emphasising the collective responsibility of society to contribute to the government's relief efforts and encouraging generous donations to the CMPRF.
As per an official release, all ministers, DMK MPs, and MLAs in the state, are contributing their one-month salary to the CMPRF. Members of the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers’ Association, Indian Forest Service Association (Tamil Nadu) and IPS officers are donating one day’s salary to the CMPRF. Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai announced that party MLAs will contribute their one-month salary to the fund, while the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association said that employees will donate their one-day salary to the CMPRF. The TVS Group has also made a significant donation of Rs 3 crore to the CMPRF for Cyclone Michaung relief efforts, with Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, personally handing over the contribution to Chief Minister Stalin.
Stalin said that Chennai and its neighbouring districts have experienced the highest rainfall in the last 47 years, affecting over one crore people and constituting a disaster for the entire state. He said a major calamity was successfully prevented through pre-planned efforts on stormwater drains. All government departments were prepared for any eventualities, ensuring the safety of the people. Normalcy has been restored to most areas within three days, with ongoing relief efforts in certain locations. Acknowledging the extraordinary situation, Stalin stressed on the need for additional financial resources and thanked those who have contributed to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).
The Greater Chennai Police has said that at least 25 casualties have been reported in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Michaung earlier this week. The fatalities were due to drowning, electrocution, wall collapses, and falling trees. Chennai has been severely affected after it was hit by heavy rains over the past few days. Power outage in the city lasted for nearly two days while several parts were waterlogged. Many residents had sought help on social media saying that they had no access to water, food, and other necessities.
According to a government release, contributions made to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) will qualify for tax exemptions under section 80G of the Income Tax Act. Donations from non-resident Indians and foreigners will be exempted under section 50 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act of 2010. Those wishing to contribute to the CMPRF can look for electronic transfer options at https://cmprf.tn.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Government has also issued details for the process of sending donations to the CMPRF to support relief efforts. They have issued the following bank details: Account Number: 11720 10000 00070 Bank: Indian Overseas Bank Branch: Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600 009 IFSC: IOBA0001172
For International Payment A/c Number: 11720 10000 00070 Bank: Indian Overseas Bank Branch: Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600 009 Swift Code: IOBAINBB001
The state also announced a WhatsApp number 7397766651 to NGOs that wish to provide relief materials.