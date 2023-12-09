CM Stalin donates one month of his salary to relief fund, urges others to donate

Stalin said that Chennai and its neighbouring districts have experienced the highest rainfall in the last 47 years, affecting over one crore people and constituting a disaster for the entire state. He said a major calamity was successfully prevented through pre-planned efforts on stormwater drains. All government departments were prepared for any eventualities, ensuring the safety of the people. Normalcy has been restored to most areas within three days, with ongoing relief efforts in certain locations. Acknowledging the extraordinary situation, Stalin stressed on the need for additional financial resources and thanked those who have contributed to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The Greater Chennai Police has said that at least 25 casualties have been reported in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Michaung earlier this week. The fatalities were due to drowning, electrocution, wall collapses, and falling trees. Chennai has been severely affected after it was hit by heavy rains over the past few days. Power outage in the city lasted for nearly two days while several parts were waterlogged. Many residents had sought help on social media saying that they had no access to water, food, and other necessities.

According to a government release, contributions made to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) will qualify for tax exemptions under section 80G of the Income Tax Act. Donations from non-resident Indians and foreigners will be exempted under section 50 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act of 2010. Those wishing to contribute to the CMPRF can look for electronic transfer options at https://cmprf.tn.gov.in.