CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh reward for nine ISRO scientists from TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, October 2, announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to nine Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists from the state, for their contributions to the nation. The list of scientists includes K Sivan, former Chairman of ISRO and Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre.

At an event organised to felicitate the scientists associated with space research, MK Stalin recalled the words of the former Chief Minister CN Annadurai who wondered why Tamil Nadu did not produce any scientists in the ranks of Albert Einstein and Thomas Alva Edison and said, “Today, the state has so many stalwarts in the field of science,” listing the names of prominent ISRO scientists from the state.

The scientists who were feted included former ISRO chairman K Sivan, former Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre Mylswamy Annadurai, A Rajarajan, ISRO scientist M Sankaran, director of the successful Chandrayaan-3 launch P Veeramuthuvel, and ISRO Propulsion Complex Director J Asir Packiaraj.