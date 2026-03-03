CM Stalin announces Rs 2,000 special fund for pensioners, marginalised groups in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced that an additional Rs 2,000 has been credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various social security pension schemes, describing it as a "special fund for the marginalised".

In a post on his official X page, the Chief Minister said the move was in response to growing requests from vulnerable sections of society who sought additional financial assistance.

"Special funds for the marginalised!" he wrote, reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusive welfare.

The announcement follows the positive public response to the Rs 2,000 summer special package extended to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

Encouraged by its reception, several groups, including senior citizens, widows, elderly transgender persons and persons with disabilities who receive monthly pension benefit, had urged the government to extend similar support to them.

Responding to their appeal, the State government has credited Rs 2,000 along with the March pension as a special poverty alleviation grant.

As a result, 29.29 lakh beneficiaries, including elderly persons and widows covered under various social security schemes, have received Rs 3,200 each.

Additionally, 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities have been credited Rs 3,500 each. Further, 2.58 lakh families of persons with disabilities who receive maintenance allowance were granted Rs 4,000 each on Tuesday morning.

Expanding the welfare outreach, the Chief Minister also announced that 1,62,900 fishing families would receive Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban allowance for the April to June period. In another significant measure, the State government will allocate Rs 8.53 crore as price support for green tea procured through 15 cooperative tea factories. The support, at Rs 2,000 per kilogram, is expected to benefit 14,870 tea farmers in the Nilgiris district.

Reiterating his government's social justice plank, Stalin said, "On this occasion, I once again pledge that no one will be left behind in Tamil Nadu's development journey."

Observers note that much like the earlier Rs 5,000 grant announced for women under the Kalaignar scheme, the latest Rs 2,000 special fund - introduced without prior announcement - has been widely welcomed by beneficiaries across the State.