CM Stalin accuses ECI of acting as ‘BJP branch’ over transfers of bureaucrats

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, April 9, accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting as a ‘branch of the BJP’ after the latter replaced state chief secretary V Irai Anbu with senior bureaucrat M Sai Kumar. The ECI had also replaced the Director General of Police (DGP) (armed police, vigilance and anti-corruption) S Davidson Devasirvatham with IPS officer Sandeep Mittal. The ECI directed the state government to implement the changes by 6 pm on April 9 evening.

The change came about following multiple complaints from opposition parties alleging that the state machinery was being used to favour the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 23.

“The Election Commission, tasked with conducting fair and free elections, executing the orders of the BJP under its rule is a matter of shame. The constitutional protection granted to the Election Commission is not for doing election work for the BJP. The Election Commission, operating with a dominant mindset in the BJP regime that strives to lead the country down an authoritarian path, failing to recognize this has dragged the dignity of the Commission to the streets,” CM Stalin said.