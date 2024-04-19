CM MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Vijay Sethupathi cast their votes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote in Chennai as the state went to Lok Sabha polls on Friday, April 19. Accompanied by his wife Durga, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief spoke to the press after casting his vote and urged people to do their democratic duty. He said, “I have exercised my right to vote and completed my democratic responsibility. Similarly, I am asking everyone who has the right to vote to do their duty and not neglect it.”

Other notable public celebrities like Superstar Rajinikanth, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Ajith have cast their votes in Chennai. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan also cast his vote. In Karur, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief and MP candidate Annamalai cast his vote. DMK MP Kanimozhi also cast her vote and urged people to “vote for the country.”

The DMK in Tamil Nadu is part of the national INDIA bloc and has allied with several parties including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, CPI(M), Kongu Desiya Makkal Katchi, among others. Meanwhile, the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), who were in an alliance during the 2021 Assembly elections, are contesting separately. Naam Tamilar Katchi, led by Seeman, is also a key contender in the 2024 elections.