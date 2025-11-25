Closure of Chennai Museum Cafe sparks space-grabbing allegations, activists urge govt to reconsider

Will the Museum Cafe in Chennai’s Mylapore, which functioned as an inclusive space for disabled persons, be shut down by the Commissionerate of the Welfare of the Differently-Abled? The Commissionerate sent a notice two months ago to Vidya Sagar NGO who were running the cafe in collaboration with the Foundation for Vocational Training, asking them to vacate on November 25.

The cafe stood above the Museum of Possibilities at the Lady Willingdon College campus. It was run and staffed by persons with disabilities (PwD) and was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2022.

The Museum of Possibilities showcases assistive devices that enable independent functioning for disabled persons. The cafe was fully equipped to provide accessibility, employment opportunities and training.

According to sources, a senior official at the Commissinerate wants to build a conference hall on the rooftop. Following a news report, and widespread backlash, the government has promised to reconsider the decision, sources added.

Speaking to TNM, disabilities rights advocate Vaishnavi Vijaykumar said the Museum Cafe was an inclusive space and it was a go to place for many in the past two years. “The place was not about food. It is a training centre and it helps people to learn and secure jobs. This is nothing but space grabbing.” she added.

“This is a space where no one would get judged. Almost every week a family brings their son who is on the autism spectrum. Even people who work in departments that deal with disabilities unfortunately don’t understand the importance of such a space,” Vaishavi added.

Smitha Sadasivan, a disability rights activist, said, “It's terribly shocking to know that the only space for persons with disabilities, which was accessible, ensured dignity and safety, and where they have their own space, informal chats, formal meetings is no more now. It's really hard to take it.”

Smitha added that the state government should reconsider its decision. “They should not take away something that was given in a rights-based approach to ensure a level playing field.”

Gnana Bharathi, a wheelchair user and founder of Spinal Injured Persons' Association said that the cafe was a one of a kind facility especially since public spaces in the city remain largely inaccessible to persons facing challenges in mobility.

“We would not be sad if other facilities like these existed in the city. But, what can we do if the only such facility for the disabled is removed? Cafes like these were needed for those who visit the Commissionerate,” he told TNM.

Pointing out that the state government could easily choose a different location for a new office space he added, “I visited the cafe often. But many aren’t even aware of the cafe. We should be working to make this cafe even more popular.”

The cafe was maintained and operated by Vidya Sagar, an NGO working in the field of accessibility and disability rights.

It had been running a vocational training programme in restaurant and retail management but the contract with the government reportedly expired in August.

Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user and member of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) said, “The cafe has been functioning for three years after the CM himself inaugurated it alongside a disabled person. Many of the staff are disabled. They were well trained to operate and maintain the cafe.

The entrance, tables, specialized cutlery, Braille menu pad, switches and toilets were each made for accessibility.”

Sathish highlighted how few hotels or cafes have such facilities. “Whoever was involved in the decision to convert the cafe into an office, should understand how helpful the space was to us. This cafe was constructed after extensive follow ups with the government, but closing it takes only minutes.”

He added that the Museum Cafe’s closure would only discourage others from opening similar spaces.

Aseervatham, a human rights activist from the NGO People's Watch called the move “unacceptable”. “The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) boasts that it leads an inclusive government. Stalin even ensured the representation of disabled persons in local bodies. The cafe was opened as a part of his vision. Its closure takes away the rights of disabled persons.”

Senior journalist Radhakrishnan RK told TNM that Vidya Sagar would find it difficult to find the funds to reopen the cafe elsewhere despite the government allocating alternate spaces.

“What is the government trying to say? One hand, the CM inaugurates the museum and the cafe on the other, the Commissionerate says it needs additional space. How is this even done? I don't understand how an IAS officer suddenly wants additional space and pulls down something else which exists for the welfare of disabled people, that cannot be seen nowhere in the city.”

Netizens across Chennai also mourned the loss of the Musuem Cafe.

Srivatsan Sankaran, a travel photographer and founder of Madras Photo Bloggers said, “I cherish the memories of hosting art workshops for the deaf community two years ago. Those moments were so beautiful and meaningful. It feels like we are losing a valuable opportunity to create more memories together.”