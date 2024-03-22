‘Climate policies of parties matter to 52% first-time voters in Tamil Nadu’: Study

More than half of Tamil Nadu’s first time voters said that the commitment to climate action shown by politicians will influence their voting choices in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a recent survey showed. Among the 400 first time voters aged between 18 and 22 in Chennai and Coimbatore who participated in the survey from Tamil Nadu, 52.2% said their voting choices would be informed by how committed a party or politician is to climate.

The study was conducted by Asar Social Impact Advisors, Climate Educators Network and CMSR Consultants. Around 1,600 first-time voters from across seven cities in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal participated in it.

The survey found that 73% of the youth who participated in the study from Tamil Nadu showed greater political engagement. The survey report quoted Sundarrajan from Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, as saying, “This is throwing light on the fact that young people are becoming more aware of climate change and are showing their concerns to political parties. Tamil Nadu’s political parties have to up their game and respond to this call to action.”