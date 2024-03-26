Class 10 board exams commence in TN, CM Stalin wishes students

The Class 10 examination for Tamil Nadu State Board students will commence on Tuesday, March 26 and end on April 8. Results are expected to be out on May 10.
A total of 9.38 lakh students will appear for the examination this year. Of them, 9.10 lakh are from regular schools, 28,827 students are taking the exam in individual capacities and 235 are jail inmates.
The school education department in a statement said that there would be 4,107 examination centres and 48,700 teachers will be engaged as invigilators. To prevent exam malpractices 4,591 flying squads will also be on duty during the examination.
Special monitoring teams have been constituted who will report to respective district collectors. Principal Education officers and revenue department officials will also be part of these monitoring teams.
Chief Minister MK Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wished success for the students. Offering his best wishes, the CM said, “The first ten minutes are given to you so you may write your exam without any anxiety. Use the time well. Think of this as just another exam, have faith and be victorious. I ask the parents to ensure that they take their children to the exam centres on time.”