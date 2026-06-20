CIT and SMBC Global Services launch talent development partnership

Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) and SMBC Global Services (SMBC GS), the India-based Global Capability Centre of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the CIT campus in Kundrathur on Friday to foster industry-academia collaboration and create a skilled engineering talent pipeline for the financial services sector.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior management representatives from SMBC, including Rajeev Kannan, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Head of India Division, and Kimihiro Sakaguchi, Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Global Services. The event was attended by academicians, industry experts, faculty members and students.

The programme commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by cultural performances by CIT students. The students presented Bharatanatyam and a traditional Japanese dance and also performed songs in Japanese, reflecting the cultural ties between India and Japan. The event was compered by students in both English and Japanese.

Following interactions between students and the visiting dignitaries, the Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed. Students later engaged with the guests through a question-and-answer session conducted in both English and Japanese.

P Sriram, Chairman of Chennai Institute of Technology, said that SMBC Global Services, part of one of the world's leading banking institutions, is establishing its Global Capability Centre in Chennai and requires a large pool of highly skilled engineers and advanced technological capabilities.

“To address this need, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Chennai Institute of Technology. This initiative presents an excellent opportunity for engineering students in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Sriram said the collaboration would focus on identifying and nurturing talented engineering graduates who can contribute effectively to the company's operations. He added that both institutions had agreed to jointly provide skill development programmes, curriculum support and specialised training for students.

“This collaboration is a significant recognition and a major opportunity for Chennai Institute of Technology. In the years ahead, we expect a large number of our students to build successful careers with SMBC,” he said.

Kimihiro Sakaguchi, Chief Executive Officer of SMBC Global Services, described the partnership as a significant milestone for the organisation.

“Today marks a significant milestone for us. This is our first Memorandum of Understanding in Chennai, and we are pleased to have entered into this partnership with Chennai Institute of Technology,” he said.

Sakaguchi noted that SMBC Global Services was established last year and that the collaboration aligns with the company’s vision of building a strong Global Capability Centre in India.

“We believe this partnership will enable us to develop a strong talent pipeline and foster long-term collaboration between industry and academia,” he added.