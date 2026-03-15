Chinmayi, TM Krishna, Meena Kandasamy and others criticise Jnanpith Award for Vairamuthu

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The news that the Jnanpith Award, a prestigious literary honour, will be conferred to Tamil writer Vairamuthu for the year 2025 is being criticised by many over the multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him.

Several artists, including singer Chinmayi Sripada, expressed anger and disappointment over the award. They said that it minimises the experiences of the women who stood up to him while further legitimising Vairamuthu.

Poet, lyricist and writer Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual harassment by many women, including Chinmayi and singer Bhuvana Seshan . Some of them have remained anonymous.

Literary organisation Bharatiya Jnanpith announced on Saturday, March 14, that the 60th Jnanpith Award will go to Vairamuthu. The organisation was founded in 1944 by industrialist Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain.

Since 1964, the Jnanpith award has been given annually to writers for their contributions in Indian languages and is considered a prestigious honour in Indian literature. It carries a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a bronze statuette of Vagdevi (goddess Saraswati), and a citation. The award is conferred by the President of India.

Past awardees include Amrita Pritam, C Narayana Reddy, UR Ananthamurthy, MT Vasudevan Nair, Mahasweta Devi, Girish Karnad, Krishna Sobti, Amitav Ghosh, and Gulzar.

The Bharatiya Jnanpith Selection Committee for 2025 comprised writers and scholars including Pratibha Ray, Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mauzo, Suranjan Das, A Krishna Rao, Prafulla Shiledar, Kesubhai Desai, Janaki Prasad Sharma, K Srinivas Rao and Maheshwar.

Criticising the decision, Chinmayi said, “In 2018, multiple women of different age groups named one Poet - Lyricist as their molester. Today the Gnanpith is awarded to the man…The collective voices of the women who named him, were silenced. I paid a very heavy price - the rest of the women who left their dreams behind weren’t half as lucky as I.”