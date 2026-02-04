Children from tribal community allegedly denied entry at inter-dining event in Tirunelveli temple

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Children from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) background were allegedly denied entry during an inter-dining feast conducted on Tuesday, February 3, at the Nellaippar temple in Tirunelveli. The inter-dining programme was held at the Nellaippar temple premises to mark the 57th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu participated in the event, along with the Mayor G Ramakrishnan and Deputy Mayor KR Raju of the Tirunelveli Corporation, a former minister, the Joint Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department, Tirunelveli, among others.

At least five children from the Narikuravar (ST) community reportedly attempted to enter the premises. As per reports, a man suspected to be an officer of the HRCE department allegedly threatened the children with violence for attempting to enter the temple premises.

A video clip of the children stating that they were threatened with beating when they tried to enter the temple has since surfaced on social media.