Children from tribal community allegedly denied entry at inter-dining event in Tirunelveli temple

Children from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) background were allegedly denied entry during an inter-dining feast conducted on Tuesday, February 3, at the Nellaippar temple in Tirunelveli. The inter-dining programme was held at the Nellaippar temple premises to mark the 57th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai.
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu participated in the event, along with the Mayor G Ramakrishnan and Deputy Mayor KR Raju of the Tirunelveli Corporation, a former minister, the Joint Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department, Tirunelveli, among others.
At least five children from the Narikuravar (ST) community reportedly attempted to enter the premises. As per reports, a man suspected to be an officer of the HRCE department allegedly threatened the children with violence for attempting to enter the temple premises.
A video clip of the children stating that they were threatened with beating when they tried to enter the temple has since surfaced on social media.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) posted on social media condemning the incident and demanded an apology from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
“On the remembrance day of Perarignar Anna, who envisioned a balanced society, it is a despicable act that untouchability is blatantly practiced under a regime run by a family that has usurped the party he founded; this must be strongly condemned,” the party said in a statement.
Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Tamil Nadu state unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, also condemned the incident and questioned the application of social justice under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.
“Narikuravar (ST)Children not allowed to take free meal inside temple Hosted by HR&CE dept while TN assembly speaker Appavu & mayor were partaking meals ! Is this "Dravida Model Social Justice " MK Stalin DMK on ground level?” she said.
The HRCE department has reportedly denied the allegations. The temple administration released CCTV footage and stated that the children were brought to the premises by activist David Raja after the food had been served.
It said the children were informed that food was no longer available and added that a complaint had been raised against David Raja for allegedly spreading misinformation.