Chief Minister Stalin welcomes actor Vijay’s political entry

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reacted to actor Vijay’s political entry which occurred earlier this month. The CM said that, “I am happy when anyone comes to serve the people.” Stalin was addressing media personnel on Wednesday, February 7 after his return from Spain. He was asked about his opinion on Vijay’s newly launched party the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

On February 2, Vijay finally put an end to speculation about his entry into politics and announced the launch of his party TVK . Vijay also released a statement on the same day saying, “You are all aware of the current political situation. On one hand, there are administrative lapses and a culture of political corruption. On the hand, there is divisive politics that attempts to divide our people on the basis of caste or religion. These are blockades to our unity and progress. It is a fact that each person in Tamil Nadu is waiting for a fundamental political change that brings in selfless, transparent, corruption-free administration that has foresight and does not differentiate on the basis of caste, religion or creed.” Further, Vijay announced that he would quit acting after completing work on the one film he has already signed up for.