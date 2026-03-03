Chidambaram meets CM Stalin as DMK–Congress alliance teeters over seat-sharing deadlock

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday amid escalating tensions within the DMK–Congress alliance over seat-sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of mounting speculation that the Congress could reconsider its position in the alliance if a compromise is not reached soon.

Negotiations between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress have remained inconclusive, with both sides holding firm on their respective demands.

As the State moves closer to the election schedule, the absence of a consensus has triggered intense political debate and uncertainty.

The Congress is reportedly seeking more than 40 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls.

However, the DMK has made it clear that it is willing to offer only 25 seats - the same number allocated in the 2021 Assembly elections - along with one Rajya Sabha berth.

Party sources said the DMK leadership believes expanding the Congress quota would weaken its own electoral prospects in a crucial contest.

The deadlock has led to unease within Congress circles.

A section of Congress leaders has been pressing the leadership to rethink its alliance strategy. Some have suggested exploring alternative political options, including a potential understanding with actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). These concerns are said to have been conveyed to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, intensifying internal discussions.

Adding urgency to the situation, the DMK has reportedly set March 3 as the deadline for the Congress to communicate its final decision.

If no agreement is reached within this timeframe, the DMK is expected to proceed with its electoral preparations independently.

For the DMK, securing a decisive majority on its own is viewed as essential to ensuring political stability and strengthening its long-term position in Tamil Nadu politics. Consequently, it has shown little inclination to accommodate additional seat demands.