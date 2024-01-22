Chennai’s slum dwellers protest as TN govt demands steep payments for housing

At the Moolakothalam site, the cost of each house is around Rs 13 lakh. Of this total amount, the state government bore Rs 7 lakh while the Union government bore Rs 1.5 lakh, leaving each beneficiary to pay Rs 4.28 lakh to avail a house. Illamparidhi, an engineer from TNUHDB told TNM that around 400 houses in the Moolakothalam site are dedicated to the slum dwellers of Ramadoss Nagar. A Government Order number 10, dated January 25, 2022, mentioned that preference should be given to beneficiaries who are being resettled from objectionable poramboke lands. “We are only operating as per the rules. We cannot allot a house without the down payment and to help them pay it, we are ready to help the residents secure loans from banks,” the official said.

When TNM spoke to C Samayamoorthy, the Secretary, TNUHDB, defended the policy. “I understand that Rs 4.28 lakh is not a small amount for people falling under the EWS, with no patta land and belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, to pay for a house. But the subsidy offered under this scheme for them is the highest amount that the state government is offering across schemes. Per house, the state government is bearing Rs 7 lakh but the centre is only bearing Rs 1.5 lakh,” he said. “Usually the beneficiary amount in case of greenfield projects like these, doesn’t exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. This project’s cost is more because of where it's located. It's a prime area in the city. They are also refusing to move to places like Perumbakkam where the beneficiary amount is less than Rs 1.5 lakh,” he added.

Samayamoorthy also explained that the government has a policy to decrease the burden on beneficiaries by enabling cross subsidisation. “The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, for instance, has in the past, helped by paying a certain percentage to reduce the burden on beneficiaries belonging to the community. But it must be understood that they are only able to offer to a limited number of people. The government is doing its best to reduce the burden,” he claimed.

Vanessa Peter, founder of the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), argued that the scheme did not reduce the burden of the people. She said that when the board was previously called the Slum Clearance Board, the beneficiaries were not asked to pay for a house and were instead only expected to pay rent every month for 20-30 years after which the property became their own. “That nominal rent of say Rs 800 itself was difficult for several families to repay. Now, this new policy and rule has completely diluted what was once a progressive scheme. This policy shift has been implemented without considering the repayment capacity of the people. Such changes should ideally be backed by logic and research since it is intended to benefit people who are affected by intersecting economic and social factors,” Vanessa said.

She also pointed out that the amount that the beneficiaries are asked to pay has steadily been increasing over the years due to the nature of the projects undertaken by the board. “Previously, they used to sanction three-floored buildings, or say a maximum of four floors. Now, they are building more than 10 floors because of the population boom and lesser availability of land. Naturally, the cost of each project increases and it also in turn increases the amount payable by the beneficiaries. At such high-rise buildings, there will be elevators, so once again, the maintenance charges go up. These are basic issues that the government seems to overlook but are becoming bigger hurdles for beneficiaries,” she explained.

G Selva, Communist Party of India (Marxist), district secretary from Central Chennai also expressed similar sentiments. He pointed out that the TNUHDB has gone against the spirit of a ‘social state’.

“Karunanidhi launched the Slum Clearance Board to provide for the people of the state. But the TNUHDB has washed off the state’s responsibilities towards its people,” he said and called for a complete revamp of the policy.