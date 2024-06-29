Chennai's Retteri Lake is getting a new look, but residents say old problems remain

Contamination of the water

The second major issue in Retteri is the mixing of sewage with water in the lake. “The sewage that comes from the Korattur/Ambattur Canal is let out into Retteri Lake. This is highly polluted sewage water. Unless the government stops the sewage from contaminating the fresh water in Retteri Lake, there is no point in investing crores of money into this project,” notes Neelakannan.

Given the current status of the lakes in Chennai, desilting is alone not enough. Rather deepening of the lakes is important.

“According to the tender document, the government is not only planning to desilt but also deepen the Retteri Lake. This is a welcome move. However, to deepen the lake, they will have to remove a lot of soil from the lake and this soil is of high commercial value. The question here is how will the government ensure transparency regarding the amount of the sand removed and what they plan to do with the soil,” asks Harris Sultan SA, a water expert from Arappor Iyakkam.

He further adds that most of the funding goes into construction works like building footpaths and retaining walls. “We will know if the government has done anything to stop the sewage water from mixing with the fresh water in the Retteri Lake only after the project is executed as there is no mention about this in the tender,” he adds.

Response from WRD

Responding to these concerns, an official from WRD says that they have removed the commercial establishments that were encroaching on Retteri Lake and would remove the remaining 55 encroachments in two months. “Since these are residential buildings, there is a concern over law and order issues. Following the court directions, we will coordinate with the police department to remove the encroachments,” says the official, adding that they are planning to build the compound wall to prevent any future encroachments.

About the use of soil excavated from Retteri Lake, the official explains that they require around 8 lakh cubic metres of soil to build the islands. “The soil excavated from the lake will be used for the islands. If there are additional loads of soil left after that, it will be used in the low-lying areas for flood mitigation. If the government plans to sell the soil, then we will get a proposal ready for environmental clearance and follow the rules,” he adds.

Speaking on the issue of sewage water mixing with the Retteri Lake, the official says that the WRD has informed the Greater Chennai Corporation to address the issue as it falls under their jurisdiction.

The government plans to complete the project before the commencement of the Northeast Monsoon in Chennai.

What the community wants the government to do

Share the restoration plan along with the map of Retteri Lake with the residents in the neighbourhood. Remove encroachments. Include the plan to stop sewage from contaminating Retteri Lake as part of the restoration project. Be transparent about the use of excavated sand as it holds high commercial value.

This article has been republished from Citizen Matters with their permission. The original article can be read here.