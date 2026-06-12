Chennai's newly launched Singappen Special Force makes first arrest

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The newly launched Singappen Special Force (SSF) has nabbed a 36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a neighbour when she was alone in her home on Wednesday afternoon in Ayanavaram. This was the first case handled by the team since their launch.

The accused is B Suresh (36), a resident of Ayanavaram and a security guard employed by a private company, media reports said. On June 10, at around 2:30pm, he barged into her residence and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The victim raised an alarm and the neighbours who rushed to help her alerted the Chennai City Police Control Room.

The control room passed on the information to the Singappen Special Force patrol team that was on duty in the Ayanavaram area. The team, comprising Sub-Inspector Rajeshwari and Woman Police Constable Deepika under the supervision of SSF Inspector Benazir, rushed to the spot, recorded the victim’s account, identified the suspect, and arrested him without any delay.

The accused was handed over to the Ayanavaram All-Women Police Station. Police have filed a case under Sections 329 (criminal trespass) and 75(ii) (unwelcome demands or requests for sexual favours) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. He was remanded into judicial custody and produced in the magistrate's court.

Chennai City Police Commissioner A Amalraj has commended the SSF team for its prompt response which helped to apprehend the accused.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM