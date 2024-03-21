Chennai’s new bus terminus in Kilambakkam: Here is all you need to know

With the operation of southbound buses shifted from Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, there is not much clarity about the bus services among commuters.

Kavin, who lives in Arumbakkam, was one among those affected by the confusion over transition of the bus stand from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam.

He booked a ticket to Dindigul in an Omni bus in January-end and chose the pick-up point as Vadapalani. The bus should have picked him up at the designated stop at 9 pm. At 8 pm, he got a call from the travel agent asking him to board the bus at Kilambakkam bus terminus as Omni buses are not allowed inside the city.

Kavin had to shell out Rs 1,000 for a cab to reach the stand on time. “My ticket cost was much less than the cab fare. Koyambedu bus terminus is easily accessible by MTC buses and metro trains. Why would the government urgently want to shift the bus stand to Kilambakkam? It is causing a huge public inconvenience,” he says.

Many people have also raised concerns over connectivity to Kilambakkam bus terminus, traffic congestion on OMR and so on. Here is easy guide on the operations in the new terminus, how to reach there and the services and facilities available to passengers.

Which buses have shifted to Kilambakkam bus terminus?

Chennai now has three bus stands – CMBT in Koyambedu, KCBT in Kilambakkam and the Madhavaram bus terminus.

Operation of all the southbound buses, including the SETC buses, TNSTC buses and the Omni buses, were shifted from CMBT in Koyambedu to KCBT in Kilambakkam on December 30, 2023 (the day of inauguration). Only the westbound buses are now operated from CMBT in Koyambedu. Similarly, all the northbound buses are operated from Madhavaram bus terminus.

Passengers who look for information on the government buses operated from Kilambakkam can access it from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) web portal. It has both the Tamil and the English versions.

In the ongoing case related to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, the Madras High Court in its order has granted interim permission for Omni buses to ply and pick up passengers from Porur and Surapet toll gate in the bypass and Kilambakkam Bus Terminus until permanent parking arrangements are made for the Omni buses.

At present, the Kilambakkam bus terminus sees an average footfall of around 20,000 to 30,000 passengers on weekdays, while the footfall goes above a lakh during the weekends or special occasions.