Chennai’s new bus terminal at Kilambakkam creates more problems than it solves

The recent inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminal (KCBT) in Kilambakkam by the Tamil Nadu government, has drawn criticism from various quarters, including omnibus operators and passengers. Although this was a political decision, it is a clear example of a policy with a lack of vision and understanding of ground realities. The decision to relocate southbound buses from the Koyambedu bus stand to Kilambakkam, situated almost 35 km from Chennai city, has raised concerns about the practicality and efficiency of the newly established bus terminal.

The directive, which came into effect on January 24, 2024, requires State Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation buses, including omnibuses, to operate out of the Kilambakkam Centenary Bus Terminal. The primary objective behind the move is to decongest Koyambedu, which in turn would help decongest Chennai city traffic. However, the new KCBT bus stand is inconvenient for both passengers and bus operators. The new terminal, which has only 77 bus bays for omnibuses, cannot handle the approximately 800 omnibuses that depart Chennai for the south every day between 7 pm and 10 pm. The remaining buses are left waiting on the GST road. To make matters worse, there is a lack of facilities for people with disabilities and appropriate ticket-booking systems.

The connectivity options for commuters boarding and de-boarding at Kilambakkam are limited and inaccessible. The closest railway stations connecting Kilambakkam and Chennai are Vandalur and Urapakkam, which are situated at distances of 2 and 3 kilometres, respectively. However, to get to these stations, commuters must take an autorickshaw, with drivers charging between Rs 200 and Rs 300. As a consequence, commuters disembark at the SRM University stop, which is within walking distance from Potheri. This has resulted in a huge crowd at Potheri railway station, which is a small station and does not have the required capacity to cater to this additional commuter demand.