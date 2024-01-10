Chennai's lifeline Veeranam lake contains toxins that impact nervous system, finds study

The Veeranam lake in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, which supplies water to Chennai, contains toxins above the recommended levels prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a study conducted by the University of Madras and Presidency College. Cyanotoxins, produced by Cyanobacteria, that can affect the liver, the nervous system and cause skin diseases in humans were identified in the samples that were collected from the 11.2 km stretch of the lake.

The samples for the study were collected between August 2018 and March 2019, across three seasons. The study, published in the Springer Nature Environmental Sciences Europe journal on January 2, said that while the WHO only recommends one microgram of toxins per litre of potable water, the Veeranam lake has around 17.72 and 19.38 micrograms of Leptolyngbya and Desertifilum toxins per litre.

While Leptolyngbya, a well-known genus of cyanobacteria, is found in various ecological habitats including marine, fresh water, swamps, and rice fields, Desertifilum is usually found in hot and dry conditions.